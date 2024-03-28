Framed 2: previews (plot and cast) of the second episode of the second season

Incastrati 2 is the series with Ficarra and Picone broadcast on Canale 5 this evening, Thursday 28 March 2024, at 9.30 pm with the second episode of the second season. The second and final block. For each episode there are three episodes. Let's see today's previews and plot together.

Plot

Primosale will manage to be released by exploiting a legal loophole and clearly the same fate will also befall Stockfish. Salvo and Valentino will therefore be forced to take advantage of the escort to escape the wrath of the boss and his henchmen. In the meantime, Lo Russo will add further spice to the plot with a sensational revelation: it was he who killed Gambino after putting him under blackmail in order to prevent him from becoming a collaborator with justice. The situation will become quite complicated, especially when the police find themselves having to deal with the assault of the criminals with many hostages in danger of their lives; it could be Salvo who turns everyone's fortunes around.

Framed 2: cast

We have seen the plot of the second episode, but who is the cast of Incastrati 2? The cast of the first season of Incastrati has been fully confirmed, and there will be no shortage of new entries. In addition to the two protagonists, the new episodes return Marianna Di Martino (Agata Scalia), Anna Favella (Ester), Tony Sperandeo (Tonino Macaluso, known as “Cosa Inaiuto”), Maurizio Marchetti (Portiere Martorana), Mary Cipolla (Signora Antonietta), Domenico Centamore (Don Lorenzo, known as “Primo Sale”) and Sergio Friscia (Sergione). Let's see together all the actors and their characters played.

Salvatore Ficarra is Salvo;

Valentino Picone is Valentino;

Marianna Di Martino is Agata Scalia, a police officer who returns to Sicily after a few years away, as well as Valentino's love interest;

Anna Favella is Ester, Salvatore's wife (who cheats with Gambino) and Valentino's sister;

Mary Cipolla is Mrs. Antonietta, mother of Valentino and Ester;

Maurizio Marchetti is the Martorana Doorman, working in the condominium where Gambino lives, but above all the boss whose identity no one knows;

Tony Sperandeo is Tonino Macaluso, known as “Cosa Inaiuto”, one of the boss's men;

Domenico Centamore is Don Lorenzo, known as “Primo Sale”, one of the boss's men;

Sergio Friscia is Sergione, television reporter and former classmate of the protagonists.

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Framed 2 in streaming and TV? The first free-to-air appointment will be on 26 and 28 March 2024 on Canale 5 from 9.30 pm, and in streaming on Mediaset Play. All episodes are available on demand on Netflix.