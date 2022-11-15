On the sidelines of the press conference announcing the reimbursement of romosozumab, the new drug for the treatment of severe osteoporosis in postmenopausal women at high risk of fracture, developed by UCB in collaboration with Amgen, Iacopo Chiodini, President Siommms, associate professor of endocrinology at the University of Milan and director of the Asst endocrinology complex structure of the Niguarda hospital in Milan, illustrated the innovative aspects of the new drug which he defines as a ‘bone-builder’. .