Vfrom now on it will be more difficult for the SPD. The congratulations have been distributed, now the traffic light routine begins. The new partners have to get to know each other even more. They don’t like everything they discover about each other. There are also German and international conflicts and crises. Ultimately, the party’s fragile stability must be preserved. The SPD has successfully learned from mistakes, now it has to learn from its success. Open end.

The CDU and CSU have rightly recognized that they lacked a socio-political profile and that is why they did poorly in the federal election. What is the SPD lacking? The question arises because the election result of 25.7 percent still leaves a lot of room for improvement. It is astonishing that Lars Klingbeil, whose good result in the election as SPD chairman makes him the strongest person after Chancellor Olaf Scholz, tries to spice up the progress story of the new coalition by painting the picture of a musty and neoliberal Merkel era. It was supported by the SPD in twelve of 16 years, and the party now has a chancellor who makes the diamond. Klingbeil’s rhetoric may get caught in the SPD. The majority of the party gathers behind him. But does it affect the feeling of the voters?