Former Russian leader Dmitry Medvedev and Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council. © IMAGO/Ekaterina Shtukina/ SNA

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev ponders the apocalypse in an online post and speaks of “proof of the West’s complicity” in the Ukraine war.

Moscow – Russia has the right to go to war with NATO, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday. The former Russian head of state was reacting to Ukraine’s announcement that it had received approval from Western states for attacks in Crimea.

West Apparently Approves Ukraine For Attacks In Occupied Crimea – Medvedev Responds

The West is supplying weapons, but Ukraine has guaranteed not to attack Russian territory with them. That has been the consensus since the start of the Ukraine war, and Kiev has strictly adhered to it at all times. Although Crimea, which is occupied by Russia, is part of Ukrainian territory under international law, according to Ukrainian information, Western partners spoke out against attacks on the peninsula last year.

Now the West’s view has apparently changed. “Today there is an absolute consensus that we can destroy everything Russian in the occupied territories, for example in Crimea,” said adviser in the presidential office, Mykhailo Podoliak, on Ukrainian television on Tuesday night. Former Russian head of state Medvedev saw this as “direct evidence of the West’s complicity in the war against Russia,” as he wrote on X. “It’s a sophisticated casus belli, and it’s an opportunity for Russia to take jus ad bellum action against each and every NATO country,” Medvedev said.

The politician was referring to the term jus ad bellum, which justifies entering a war under certain circumstances, and the casus belli – in English: war. According to the United Nations Charter, military action is only permissible with the approval of the Security Council or the General Assembly or when it is about “individual or collective self-defence” against “armed attack”, defines the encyclopedia Britannica. Russia has been waging a war of aggression against Ukraine since February last year.

Medvedev speaks of apocalypse and quotes the Bible: “Apocalypse is approaching”

However, the former Russian president’s saber-rattling is nothing new. Medvedev had already spoken of the Third World War in the past and threatened nuclear attacks or even the “destruction of mankind”. In his recent post on X, he also quoted Bible quotes and spoke of the end of the world. “The revelations of the apocalypse are getting closer and closer,” said the politician.

The Putin henchman also shared a well-known quote from former Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev: “Like it or not, history is on our side. We will bury you,” Khrushchev said in a 1956 speech to Western diplomats at the Polish embassy in Moscow.

Ukrainian Presidential Advisor Podoljak spoke of “defensive motives” with regard to possible Ukrainian attacks in occupied Crimea. The drones used in attacks in Russia are of “unknown origin,” it said. The number of drone strikes will increase as the Russian leadership is increasingly losing control of both the airspace and the power apparatus, Podoliak said (bme with dpa).