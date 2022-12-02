Today marks the fourth anniversary of the administration of López Obrador.

A failed government wherever you want to see and whose greatest achievement is the implantation of cynicism as Public politics.

An administration that made the poor poorer, the rich richer; organized criminals more powerful; that added more violent deaths than any other government, more femicides than ever; that raised unemployment to tragic levels, that destroyed the economy, education and the health system and that to this day is the most corrupt government in history.

Even so, five out of ten Mexicans approve of López, which confirms that citizens are not exempt from the degradation of the Mexican State and that we have also become a society of cynics.

Do you know the 50 failures of the failed AMLO government?

1.- He promised to defend democracy and after four years he is the most efficient destroyer of the INE and of all democracy?

2.- He promised not to lie and he is an accomplished mythomaniac.

3.- He promised not to steal and is one of the most thieving political families.

4.- He promised that he would not be the same as the PRI and PAN governments and it turned out to be the worst government of all.

5.- He promised that his government would tender one hundred percent of the spending and has hidden 99% of the spending.

6.- He promised Franciscan austerity and lives in an unthinkable Palace.

7.- The promise that the poor would be first failed. Today the poor are more and, above all, they are extremely poor.

8.- His economic management failed and inflation is the highest in decades: 10%, which condemns the poor to not reaching the basic basket.

9.- He failed in his promise that economic growth in his government would be 6 percent. Today growth is negative.

10.- It failed to create jobs; in the last six months, 2 more were added to the 10 million already existing unemployed.

11.- It failed miserably in controlling inflation.

12.- Failure in external indebtedness, the largest in history.

13.- Failure to promise to lower the price of gasoline. Today it is more expensive than in the United States.

14.- It failed to lower the price of electricity and there are more blackouts.

15.- He failed in his promise to lower the price of domestic gas.

16.- He failed in his first attempt to lower the price of Diesel.

17.- Failure in his promise to end corruption. Today Mexico is one of the five most corrupt countries in the world.

18.- Failure in his promise to end the shortage of medicines.

19.- He failed in his promise that the Mexican health system would be the same as Denmark’s. Today it is one of the worst systems in the world.

20.- It failed in dealing with the pandemic and Mexico occupies one of the four worst places in the world.

21.- The Mexican president failed to attend to excess deaths; more than 500 thousand lives lost.

22.- Failed to care for health workers; Mexico ranked first in the world in deaths of doctors and nurses from Covid-19.

23.- It failed to rehabilitate the IMSS, the ISSSTE and the public health services, which are worse than ever.

24.- He failed in the construction of a hundred universities. Today there is not a single one of those hundred.

25.- It failed to contain violence and crime.

26.- The promise that it would end violent deaths failed; Approximately 160,000 lives lost.

27.- He failed to promise that he would end the massacres.

28.- He promised and failed in the fight against femicide.

29.- He failed in the promise that not one more journalist died. In Mexico, 64 journalists have died in four years.

30.- The number of displaced persons was not reduced either, and once again Mexico is among the nations with the most displaced persons due to violence.

31.- Kidnapping is another crime without restraint; we are worse than ever.

32.- The disappeared Mexicans add up to a staggering 120,000.

33.- The advance of criminal gangs reaches its historical highs.

34.- The impunity of criminal mafias reached intolerable extremes

35.- The seizure of drugs is the lowest in history in Mexico

36.- The alliance of the State with the drug trafficker has never been proven.

37.- He lied when he promised the return of the military to their barracks.

38.- Today militarization is the worst threat to democracy.

39.- The strategy of hugs and not bullets failed resoundingly.

40.- As never before, the AMLO government overlaps the criminal gangs.

41.- More than 50% of the national territory in the hands of crime grew.

42.- The star program “sowing life” failed.

43.- The Santa Lucía Airport is a total failure.

44.- The promise that it would guarantee freedom of expression failed.

45.- The legal obligation that would not violate the Constitution failed.

46.- He failed to defend basic liberties by destroying the CNDH.

47.- Destroyed the division of powers and captured the counterweights.

48.- Failed to respect the autonomous bodies.

49.- he failed in the promise that women would be his priority.

50.- The promise that there would be more financing for the cinema failed.

The list of failures of the López Obrador government can still go on.

We recommend you read:

However, it forces us to ask: What else do we need, as a society, to understand the very serious mistake we made in voting for an impostor, mythomaniac and faker like López Obrador.

What more failures do we need to react and not repeat the mistake of voting for Morena and her criminal gang?

to time.