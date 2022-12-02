Genoa – Party of the youth sector of Genoa al Old PortKevin was also present Strootman and Matthias Bani. The defender said: “It’s a complicated championship and nobody in recent years has won the championship by storm and there’s a reason for that. It can also be seen from other teams such as Cagliari and Venezia, who were relegated with us last year. However, we must go back to achieving a different result than that, we know it and we must all work together“, and then add:” We have always been united for a single goal that we know we must achieve at the end of the championship. Surely nobody likes this series of negative results, but we need to look to Sunday right away. With the mister we talked like all the other weeks, both when they go well and when they go badly, on the things to improve, analyzing the mistakes and continuing to bring out the best in this team“.