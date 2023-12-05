Four people have died in three different accidents between Monday night and Tuesday afternoon on roads in the province of Soria. Two of these cases have occurred on national highway 234, and the third on provincial highway 934. The province of Soria, where, so far this year, 18 people have lost their lives in traffic accidents, has the highest accident rate per inhabitant in Spain, according to DGT estimates. In autumn and winter, the risk of accidents increases due to weather conditions, which are added to the poor conditions of part of the routes and the lack of kilometers of highway in the territory.

The first of the events occurred minutes after seven in the afternoon on Monday, when a vehicle driven by a 23-year-old woman collided with a truck at the intersection of the N-234 with the secondary road CL-101, in the municipality. municipality of Almenar. The young woman, according to investigation sources, came from the nearby municipality of San Leonardo de Yagüe. Emergency services could do nothing to save his life.

The Civil Guard is investigating the circumstances of a second accident, which occurred around ten-thirty in the morning this Tuesday, in which a 67-year-old man died after losing control of his SUV, according to the Government Subdelegation in Soria. The death occurred near the municipality of Santa María de las Hoyas, at kilometer point 10,500 of SO-934, another secondary road. The man, who was traveling alone, left the road and hit the side land.

The third accident, which resulted in two fatalities, also took place on national 234, only in a section in western Soria, towards Zaragoza. The accident was frontal, so the first investigations point to possible overtaking as the cause of the accident. The crash occurred at kilometer 372,500, between the municipalities of Herreros and Villaverde del Monte, around four-fifteen in the afternoon. The two victims were traveling with another person, slightly injured, in a vehicle that collided with another in which two people were traveling, who suffered serious injuries. The three injured have been treated by emergency services and assisted by a medical helicopter.

These four deaths come in the province with the highest rate of road deaths. According to DGT estimates, the average rate in Spain is 36 deaths per million inhabitants, and in Soria it would be almost quadruple: 131 deaths per million inhabitants (although this is an estimate based on the extrapolation of data, not in certain figures because Soria does not reach 100,000 inhabitants). The province has an extensive network of secondary roads, with a small number of kilometers of highway, and in the winter months their danger increases due to weather conditions, poor visibility, abundant trucks or animals that cross the road.

