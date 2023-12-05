Tuesday, December 5, 2023, 6:25 p.m.



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The European rapid alert system for non-food products (Safety Gate) has reported a problem affecting two sun creams from a well-known brand. For this reason, the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (Aemps) has provisionally ordered the cessation of the marketing of these products and their withdrawal from the market.

These cosmetics, according to their list of ingredients, contain a prohibited substance. Specifically, it is BMHCA butytmethyl phenylpropional, better known as Lilial, an allergenic fragrance withdrawn from the market since March 1, 2022.

What is Lilial?



According to the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU), Lilial is an organic chemical compound from the group of aromatic aldehydes. It is characterized by a floral aroma, reminiscent of cyclamen or lily of the valley. Until a few years ago it was one of the most popular allergens and was found in many cosmetic fragrances.

However, it was discovered that this substance can cause sensitization reactions in the skin, and damage the reproductive system and affect pregnant women, as it can endanger the health of the fetus. This is the reason why it is not authorized in the European Union, since it does not comply with the European Regulation of Cosmetic Products.

What are the affected products?



The recalled products are from the well-known cosmetics brand Ecran, specialized in sunscreens and after-sun repair balms. Is about:

-After Sun cream Ecran Double action, with aloe. This product is sold in a 200 ml plastic jar.

-Ecran Sun Ultra light spray sunscreen, SPF 30. Lot 1842775.

Products withdrawn from the Ecran brand.



OCU





What to do if you have any of these products



From the OCU they recognize that although this health alert could be due to old or not withdrawn ‘stocks’ at the time, these products contain a prohibited ingredient. Therefore, it is recommended that if you find any of them at home, stop using them. And since it is a product that spends several hours on the skin, the risk of it being absorbed is much greater than that of other rinse-off items, such as shampoos, soaps or gels.