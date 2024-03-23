Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/23/2024 – 20:17

Four people died and seven are missing in the south of Espírito Santo, as a result of the heavy rain that fell between the night of Friday, 22nd, and the early hours of this Saturday, 23rd, according to the State Civil Defense.

The government declared an emergency situation in 13 cities affected by the rains. The hardest hit municipality is Mimoso do Sul, in the interior of the State, which has already recorded an accumulated 231.8 mm of rain in the last 24 hours. According to the coordinator of Mimoso Civil Defense, Leonardo Ferreira, the city is “devastated”.

In the municipality, a Fire Department truck was swept away by the flood that flooded the local streets. According to the corporation, the military was responding to incidents in the region when they parked the vehicle and headed to the location in a boat.

Other cities were also affected by the large volume of water in the last 24 hours. In total, there are 1,200 homeless residents in the southern region of the state.

Civil Defense considers the risk of hydrological events in the southern region of the State to be high. “Flooding events, flash floods and flooding of urban streams may occur”, says the alert.

The location also presents a high possibility of mass induced landslides and landslides on natural slopes and barrier falls on the banks of highways.