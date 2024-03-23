All that was missing was victory

The front row entirely occupied by Italian drivers in the Melbourne Feature Race had raised hopes among the Italian fans of being able to witness an Italian double in the race too, with Dino Beganovic who however brought his Prema ahead of everyone after careful management of the tires and with two successful attacks which did not erase the presence of Leonardo Fornaroli and Gabriele Minì on the podium. A double disappointment for Luke Browning, 3rd until the penultimate lap but overtaken by the Prema driver from Palermo right at the end. Added to this is the 2nd place of the Piacenza driver from Trident, which allows the latter to join the Englishman on equal points at the top of the drivers' standings.

Race report

Starting from pole position ahead of Minì, Fornaroli managed to maintain the lead at the start, with the Sicilian also doing well to defend himself from Beganovic's first attacks. With 30 cars present on the Albert Park circuit, there was no shortage of contacts in the middle of the group; above all, the one between Loake and Smith, which made the entrance of the Safety Car. At the restart, which only took place on lap 6, the top three positions remained unchanged, with Fornaroli increasingly ahead of Minì. It is no coincidence that the Prema driver first lost 2nd place to Beganovic on lap 12, only to be overtaken by Browning during the following lap. The Swede, motivated by the increasingly evident recovery also on Fornaroli, then completed his comeback on the 14th lap, never relinquishing the lead from that moment on. However, in the final, the young Trident driver considerably recovered from the 20-year-old from the Ferrari Driver Academy, as did Minì from the championship leader Browning, with the Alpine talent however managing to successfully complete the overtaking on the penultimate lap, thus regaining the podium area at the last minute. Finally, it is worth underlining the excellent performances by two sons of greats such as Charlie Wurz and Sebastian Montoya, who were also responsible for beautiful comebacks with spectacular and aggressive overtaking.

F3 / Australia 2024, Feature Race: order of arrival

POS. PILOT TEAM TIME/GAP 1 Dino Beganovic Press 23 laps 2 Leonardo Fornaroli Trident +1.6 3 Gabriele Mini Press +3.2 4 Luke Browning Hitech +4.0 5 Charlie Wurz Jenzer +16.9 6 Sebastian Montoya Campos +21.2 7 Mari Boya Campos +21.4 8 Nikita Bedrin PHM AIX +25.6 9 Oliver Goethe Campos +26.5 10 Christian Mansell ART Grand Prix +26.7 11 Arvid Lindblad Press +27.0 12 Sami Meguetounif Trident +29.4 13 Laurens van Hoepen ART Grand Prix +29.5 14 Max Esterson Jenzer +30.4 15 Tim Tramnitz MP Motorsport +33.0 16 Alex Dunne MP Motorsport +33.5 17 Matias Zagazeta Jenzer +34.0 18 Kacper Sztuka MP Motorsport +37.8 19 Nikola Tsolov ART Grand Prix +38.2 20 Cian Shields Hitech +42.6 21 Callum Voisin Carlin +44.0 22 Joshua Dufek PHM AIX +52.7 23 Piotr Wisnicki Carlin +61.5 24 Santiago Ramos Trident +69.9 25 Noel Leon Van Amersfoort +70.6 26 Martinius Stenshorne Hitech +74.2 27 Tasanapol Inthraphuvasak PHM AIX Withdraw 28 Sophia Flörsch Van Amersfoort Withdraw 29 Joseph Loake Carlin Withdraw 30 Tommy Smith Campos Withdraw

Everyone in Imola!

Formula 1 will be involved in three race weekends in April and early May: two in Asia, between Japan and China, and one in the United States, in Miami. GP in which neither F3 nor F2 will be present, although they will return from 17 to 19 May for the first European round of the championship, mostly on the 'Enzo e Dino Ferrari' circuit Imola for the GP ofEmilia Romagna.