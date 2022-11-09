Cartagena
Efesé will spend fifteen more days in the ‘playoff’ zone and will take advantage of the break to recover almost all the injured for the visit to Anduva
Efesé’s draw on Monday in Lugo (1-1), added to the collaboration of the rest of the teams with their results, allows them to settle in the upper part of the classification and continue dreaming of the ‘playoff’ for promotion to First Division. Despite the fact that, in some sections of the game, there was the feeling that the Albinegro team missed the
#pending #challenges #ideal #league #break #Cartagena
Leave a Reply