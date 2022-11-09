Fuentes Molina sends off Pedro Alcalá after his tough tackle on Chris Ramos, last Monday in Lugo. / LOF

Efesé’s draw on Monday in Lugo (1-1), added to the collaboration of the rest of the teams with their results, allows them to settle in the upper part of the classification and continue dreaming of the ‘playoff’ for promotion to First Division. Despite the fact that, in some sections of the game, there was the feeling that the Albinegro team missed the