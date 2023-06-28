Pentagon: U.S. military aid to Ukraine has exceeded $41.4 billion since Biden began work

Since Joe Biden began his tenure as US president, total US military aid to Ukraine has exceeded $41.2 billion. About it reported at the US Department of Defense.

At the same time, a significant part ($40.5 billion) was allocated after February 24, 2022, when Russia launched a special military operation. The Pentagon also clarified that the United States transferred to Ukraine more than 1,700 Stinger man-portable air defense systems (MANPADS), over 10,000 Javelin anti-tank missile systems and more than 70,000 anti-tank systems and ammunition.

Earlier, the US military department announced that the US would provide Ukraine with a new $500 million aid package. The tranche contains key weapons designed to help the Ukrainian army counter-offensive, strengthen its air defenses, as well as additional armor, anti-tank systems and other equipment that should help the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) fight back against Russia.