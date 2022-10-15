The French Police have arrested this Saturday four suspects of kidnapping, murdering and hiding the body of a 12-year-old girl inside a suitcase in Paris. The event, which has caused great consternation among citizens, has occurred in a troubled neighborhood in the 19th district of the French capital. According to local media reports, the victim had disappeared on Friday afternoon, leaving school.

Due to the delay in arriving home, her parents, very concerned, reported her disappearance at the police station. He would never come. The suitcase with the body of her daughter appeared in the middle of the street, next to the building where the family lived, and was found by a homeless person. Apparently, the body was covered with cloth and had wounds around the throat.

The investigators found tape and a cutter in a basement of the building where the girl lived and, according to the latest information, they are waiting for the autopsy, which has been carried out this Saturday, to reveal the cause of death. Meanwhile, the Police continue with the interrogations of those arrested to try to close the case.