Two environmental activists appeared this Saturday before a British court for having launched tomato soup on Friday about the painting “Sunflowers” by Vincent Van Gogh, at the National Gallery in London.

Anna Holland, 20, and Phoebe Plummer, 21, pleaded not guilty at their appearance before District Judge Tan Irkam, who released them on bail to await their trial on December 13 in London.

As part of a month of protests in London, two activists from the civil disobedience group “Just Stop Oil” entered the National Gallery on Friday morning and Two cans of Heinz soup were thrown on the canvas, which was protected by glass, videos posted on social media showed.

The frame suffered “minor damage” but the painting was “intact”, the London art gallery later announced.

Painted in 1888 by the Dutch impressionist master, the work is valued at $84.2 million.

By Friday afternoon, it had already been cleaned and relocated, the museum said.

Van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’ painting was vandalized with tomato soup by two anti-fossil fuel protestors in London. The protestors then glued themselves to the wall beneath the painting. As for damages, authorities say the painting is “unharmed.” pic.twitter.com/jqDNS939EB — PopCrave (@PopCrave) October 14, 2022

With this action, “Just Stop Oil” sought to demand that the British executive stop all new hydrocarbon exploitation projects in the country, the environmental organization said in a statement.

After throwing the thick substance, they knelt in front of the work and glued themselves to the wall. Museum security arrived shortly afterward and ushered visitors out of room 43 where “The Sunflowers” is on display.

Scotland Yard announced that its “agents rushed to the scene at the National Gallery. “Both people have been arrested for criminal damage and aggravated trespassing,” police said on Twitter.

Just Stop Oil activists pressed against the walls of the London gallery after the event. Photo: EFE. EPA. JUST STOP OIL.

“Sunflowers” is the second most famous work of Van Gogh attacked by “Just Stop Oil”, two of whose activists stuck at the end of June to the painting “Peach Trees in Bloom”, from 1889, exhibited at the Courtauld Gallery in London.

“What is worth more, art or life?”, “Do you care more about the protection of a painting or the protection of our planet and people?”, Launched one of the protesters on Friday.

In video footage, someone is heard yelling “oh my God” as soup drips down the frame onto the floor.

This latest action by the group takes place within the framework of a month of protests and demonstrations throughout the British capital.

“The cost of living crisis comes from fossil fuels, daily life has become unaffordable for millions of families who are cold and hungry, they can’t even afford a can of soup,” said Phoebe Plummer, an activist from 21 years cited in a group statement.

“At the same time,” “people are dying” from “fires and droughts caused by climate change,” he argued, and “we can’t afford new oil and gas projects.”

