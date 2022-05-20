Sinaloa.- Recently, last March, basic level students were able to enjoy a vacation bridge, and the good news is that May also brings a long weekend that can be used to go on vacation, that is why here we will tell you four little-known beaches in the state of Sinaloa that you can visit on those days.

According to the school calendar of the Ministry of Public Education and Culture (SEPyC), next Friday, May 27, due to the meeting of the Technical advicethe student community will begin a bridge that will end on Sunday 29.

Camacho Green Beach

Located in the south of the state of Sinaloa, just a few meters from the toll booth on the Culiacán-Mazatlán highway, Playa Verde Camacho offers visitors the opportunity to enjoy a beach destination that is not very crowded, making it perfect to relax the next bridge of May.

In addition to this, if you like kayaking or you want to live the experience for the first time, this beach is the ideal one, since it has a lagoon formed by the mouth of the Quelite River and an area of ​​estuaries.

Navachiste Beaches

Located north of Sinaloa, in the municipality of Guasave, are the Navachiste beaches, where the diversity of its waters make it possible for tourists to choose the one they prefer. This place offers hilly elevations as well as rocky islands by the sea.

It is worth mentioning that this beach destination in Sinaloa is known as the Playa de los Poetas Locos, due to the fact that the Latin American meeting of creators takes place here during Holy Week. However, it is also a good option for the May holiday bridge.

El Patole Beach

Now, if you want to enjoy the well-known tube waves, ideal for surfing, El Patole beach is for you. This site offers an extensive beach with high waves and fine sand, in addition to having a curve with a rocky point where the Cerro de El Patole is located.

Access to this beach is at the foot of the Piaxtla River, opposite the community of Estación Dimas, in the municipality of San Ignacio, through the Culiacán-Mazatlán highway.

Perihuete Beaches

If you want to access these beaches located in the Sinaloa municipality of Angostura, you must do so from the Playa Colorada fishing campwhere you can see a labyrinth made of mangroves, until you find a lagoon with calm waters, or if you prefer, you can reach this destination from the beaches of Bella Vista.

We recommend you read:

The Perihuete Beaches offer a familiar and pleasant atmosphere, so take them into account when planning where you will go this May 2022 long weekend.