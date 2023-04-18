Brescia, father leaves 4 young children alone on the street in the middle of the night and then calls his ex: they were far from home, reported

An episode that is almost unbelievable happened last night in the city of Brescia. A 25-year-old father left his parents 4 children in the street and left them alone, probably to spite his partner. The eldest is about 3 years old and the youngest are still in swaddling clothes.

The police intervened on the spot, who after having kept them safe while waiting for their mother, started all the investigations of the case and therefore, the man was reported for the crime of child abandonment.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place during the night between Sunday 16 and Monday 17 Aprilat about 4 of the morning. Precisely in the Urago Mella district, in the city of Brescia.

The man has laid his 4 children on the street and is now gone. Some people who live in the area when they looked out the window and saw the little ones chilled and frightenedalerted the Carabinieri.

The latter, given the gravity of the story, immediately intervened. When they arrived, the little brothers were really scared. The little ones were placed on a high chair and only a short time later the mother was able to join them.

The woman told officers that her ex, with whom she has many disagreements, called her to tell her that he had left the children out of the house. But when she came down, she realized that they weren’t there and it took more than 30 minutes to be able to find them around the city.

The justification of the father who left his 4 children on the street

Law enforcement officers soon managed to trace back the man and to report him for the crime of abandonment of minors. In the to justify his gesture, he said:

I was wrong, I didn’t want to leave the kids alone. I thought I had taken them to the right address, I immediately warned their mother to come down and get them.

On this occasion, the timely intervention of the agents prevented the worst. Luckily the little ones are fine now, but law enforcement is currently doing well investigating on the family environment in which they live. They also want to understand the reasons behind this gesture so serious.