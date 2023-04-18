Added to this, both important things are at stake, since Guadalajara is fourth in the general table and dreams of directly accessing the leaguewhile La Máquina is eighth, which means a playoff zone, so it will seek to climb more positions to ensure its presence.

For the Apertura 2021, the two equaled 1-1 in La Fortaleza and in the Clausura 2021 the celestial ones took the three points with the lone goal from the Uruguayan jonathan rodriguez. Speaking of Guard1anes 2020, again it was a victory for Blue Crosswhich they defeated 0-2 thanks to the brace from little head. Before carrying out said semester, the Mexico Cup 2020where they also played the grand final, with a similar result, La Máquina won 2-1 in the college olympian. Alexis Vega had put the rojiblancos ahead, but an own goal from Hiram Mier and a penalty well converted by little head They gave glory to the capital club. Already in the canceled Clausura 2020, again Chivas lost at home 1-2 because little head and Adrian Aldrete converted.

Regarding the 2019 Opening, there was a 1-1 draw; finally in the Clausura 2019, Guadalajara was able to keep all three units by hitting 0-1 at the Coloso de Santa Úrsula through Ronaldo Cisneros.

It has been the only occasion that the two have played a League final. for the going, Blue Cross won 2-1 with goals from Nacho Flores and Juan Moraleswhile louis valdez He discounted for the rojiblancos. For the Vuelta, the Flock thrashed 3-0 with a brace from Eduardo “Yayo” de la Torre and target of Fernando Quirarteto lift his ninth title.

On June 7, 1987, the Chivas they obtained their 9th title of Liga BBVA MX by defeating the Cruz Azul in the final. Guadalajara has the 2nd most championships in the Liga MX (12): 56-57, 58-59, 59-60, 60-61, 61-62, 63-64, 64-65, 69-70, 1986-87, SEE 97, AP 06 and CL 17.

Yayo de la Torre wore the 17 in Chivas