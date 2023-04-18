Next Saturday, April 22, Chivas and Cruz Azul meet in the Clausura 2023 Tournament, of the MX League, and although it is not a classic, it is a striking match as it is led by two of the greatest in Mexican soccer.
Added to this, both important things are at stake, since Guadalajara is fourth in the general table and dreams of directly accessing the leaguewhile La Máquina is eighth, which means a playoff zone, so it will seek to climb more positions to ensure its presence.
Before starting the current championship, the Sky Cup 2022where the two met in the grand final, held at the akron stadiumwith the light blues winning 2-0 thanks to alexis gutierrez and the Uruguayan Gonzalo Carneiro. Speaking of the League, in the Apertura 2022 those from La Noria also won after a 2-1 with goals from Uriel Antuna and the Ecuadorian michael estradawhile Sergio Flores discounted for the visit. Traveling to the Clausura 2022, the Flock hit the Aztec stadium with the minimum of Christian Calderon.
For the Apertura 2021, the two equaled 1-1 in La Fortaleza and in the Clausura 2021 the celestial ones took the three points with the lone goal from the Uruguayan jonathan rodriguez. Speaking of Guard1anes 2020, again it was a victory for Blue Crosswhich they defeated 0-2 thanks to the brace from little head. Before carrying out said semester, the Mexico Cup 2020where they also played the grand final, with a similar result, La Máquina won 2-1 in the college olympian. Alexis Vega had put the rojiblancos ahead, but an own goal from Hiram Mier and a penalty well converted by little head They gave glory to the capital club. Already in the canceled Clausura 2020, again Chivas lost at home 1-2 because little head and Adrian Aldrete converted.
Regarding the 2019 Opening, there was a 1-1 draw; finally in the Clausura 2019, Guadalajara was able to keep all three units by hitting 0-1 at the Coloso de Santa Úrsula through Ronaldo Cisneros.
|
DATE
|
RESULT
|
CHAMPIONSHIP
|
12/30/22
|
Cruz Azul 2-0 Chivas
|
Sky Cup 2022
|
03/01/22
|
Cruz Azul 2-1 Chivas
|
MX League A2022
|
04/16/22
|
Cruz Azul 0-1 Chivas
|
MX League C2022
|
10/23/21
|
Chivas 1-1 Cruz Azul
|
MX League A2021
|
04/10/21
|
Cruz Azul 1-0 Chivas
|
MX League C2021
|
10/25/20
|
Chivas 0-2 Cruz Azul
|
MX League A2020
|
07/19/20
|
Cruz Azul 2-1 Chivas
|
Mexico Cup 2020
|
02/15/20
|
Chivas 1-2 Cruz Azul
|
MX League C2020
|
08/31/19
|
Cruz Azul 1-1 Chivas
|
MX League A2019
|
01/12/19
|
Cruz Azul 0-1 Chivas
|
MX League C2019
Taking official games, the two teams have faced each other on 144 occasions, Blue Cross dominates with 53 wins for 48 draws and 43 losses.
|
Club
|
League
|
Cup
|
Champion of Champions
|
League Super Cup
|
MX Super Cup
|
challenger cup
|
CONCACAF Champions
|
Chivas
|
12
|
4
|
7
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
Blue Cross
|
9
|
4
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
6
Final Season 1986-87
It has been the only occasion that the two have played a League final. for the going, Blue Cross won 2-1 with goals from Nacho Flores and Juan Moraleswhile louis valdez He discounted for the rojiblancos. For the Vuelta, the Flock thrashed 3-0 with a brace from Eduardo “Yayo” de la Torre and target of Fernando Quirarteto lift his ninth title.
This happened in June 1965 when La Máquina exhibited the Flock 7-1.
by the Guadalajara are yayo of the tower and Ramon Morales with nine annotations, while for those of La Noria he is Fernando Bustos with eleven goals.
