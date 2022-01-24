At least four people have been injured and the attacker killed during an attack with a long weapon on the campus of the University of Heidelberg, in southern Germany, local police reported. Apparently an armed man broke into a university classroom at noon today and fired indiscriminately at the people who were present, injuring at least four of them, one apparently seriously. The attacker was found dead shortly after by the agents who were deployed around the university campus as soon as the alarm was triggered. The man would have committed suicide, according to the first information. “There are indications that he has committed suicide,” said a police spokesman laconically. There is no information yet on his identity or that of the wounded, as well as on the motives for the attack. Local media assure that the attacker was a student of the prestigious university.

The events occurred shortly after 12:30 p.m. when the man stormed into one of the classrooms where classes were being taught at the time and began shooting. “A single attacker has injured several people with a long weapon,” reported the German police, who confirmed his death shortly after. “We start from the assumption that there are no more attackers,” added the police spokesman, although he stressed that, for security reasons, the entire university campus has been searched. As soon as the alarm was unleashed, the police came with a large number of troops to the place, which they immediately cordoned off, at the same time that the rescue forces reached it with several ambulances. The events occurred on the Neuenheimer Feld campus, where the science faculties and part of the University Clinic are concentrated, as well as the botanical garden.