As has already been highlighted on several occasions, having a credit card can be quite a good resource, however, this can become a headache if you lose your money. expense control you do with your TDC, so it is important to remind users to be clear that this it is not an extension to your income, but, a resource that can have money for you immediately.

Given the situation, the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef), has shared a quick guide so you know how you can cancel this banking serviceHowever, you must meet some of the points you present in order to carry out the process.

On many occasions, the relationship with the Credit cards It is not bad and you simply prefer to cancel a service that you do not take advantage of or prefer to process another that offers you more benefits, however, it is important to highlight that this is not convenient for the banking institutions so they can complicate the process.

How to cancel my credit card?

Here we leave you a series of recommendations so that you can take the cancellation of your credit card, according to the information presented by the Condusef:

Identifies that your card does not have a balance in favor or against, that is, that be at zero ; If you have unrecognized operations, you must report them.

; If you have unrecognized operations, you must report them. Notify your financial institution that you have made the decision to cancel it, you can do so in writing or by phone.

that you have made the decision to cancel it, you can do so in writing or by phone. They will ask you to deliver the card, if you do not have it, you must communicate it.

Additionally and linked to point one, they will ask you for a proof of no debts .

. They will provide you with a Folio number, voucher or password to confirm the cancellation.

voucher or password to confirm the cancellation. If you do not have any debt, the contract must be invalidated on the next business day.

It is important to point out that banks should not deny you the process of canceling a service that you do not want to keep, as long as you meet the above requirements, so if the bank does not allow you to do the process, you can call the Condusef line 55 53 400 999, as well as visit your portal and request advice on the situation.