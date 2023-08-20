Sunday, August 20, 2023, 12:01



| Updated 12:21 p.m.

comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The high-end clothing store Gore, in the center of Murcia, suffered a robbery attempt this Sunday morning with the moon landing method. The intervention of several passers-by, who witnessed the event, prevented the thieves from looting the store.

The assault occurred at 4:30 a.m. this Sunday when a black Audi A6 vehicle crashed into the shutter of the store, located on Jaime I El Conquistador street, between Alfonso X El Sabio and Gran Vía. From inside the car Four hooded people, wearing dark clothing, came out and entered the establishment.

At that moment, three people were passing through the street, who rebuked the thieves and even hit the car. The hooded men were forced to leave the place and interrupt the robbery before the alarm raised by the witnesses, according to sources close to the case.

The suspects got back into the vehicle and fled down the Gran Vía in the direction of the highway. Several National Police patrols immediately went to the area and collected data, including images from the security cameras installed in the area, to try to locate those responsible.

Among the information handled by the investigators is the license plate of the car, which does not appear as stolen, and its owner resides, apparently, in Valencia.