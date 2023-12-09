During The Game Awards 2023, Christopher Judge – best known as the voice of Kratos in God of War (2018) and God of War Ragnarok – joked that his speech at the 2022 event had been very long. He then also added that his speech (8 minutes to be precise) was longer than his This year’s Call of Duty single player campaign Modern Warfare III. Obviously this joke wasn’t much appreciated by the Call of Duty authors.

Some also took to social media to respond. For example, Ajinkya Limaye – ex-Call of Duty developer – stated that the shooter beats God of War in many other metrics, even combining all the chapters of the Santa Monica Studios saga put together.

Nelson Plumey – associate art director at Treyarch – more precisely pointed out that God of War, compared to Call of Duty, is simply abandoned by its players once the plot is completed.

But it’s about criticisms that leave the time they find, as the real question is not which game is better, but whether Judge’s joke was actually necessary. Furthermore, Judge does not represent God of War nor Santa Monica Studios, as he is an independent actor from the Californian team.