Since 2008, a lottery has been held every year for a spot at the start. Usually about 50,000 enthusiasts wanted a starting card, but the course does not allow more than 47,000 runners.
“It’s nice for this year’s walkers that registration is not completely full, because that gives a little more space and comfort in many places on the way,” says De 4Daagse. According to the spokesperson, the foundation has enough financial space to absorb the setback due to fewer registrations.
The board of the Four Days Marches had already taken into account that there would be fewer registrations. “On social media we see that walkers still find walking in such a large crowd exciting given corona. And because of the war in Ukraine, everything has become more expensive and then 104 euros registration fee is quite an amount.”
The 104th Four Days Marches will be held in Nijmegen from 19 to 22 July.
