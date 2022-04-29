Since 2008, a lottery has been held every year for a spot at the start. Usually about 50,000 enthusiasts wanted a starting card, but the course does not allow more than 47,000 runners.

“It’s nice for this year’s walkers that registration is not completely full, because that gives a little more space and comfort in many places on the way,” says De 4Daagse. According to the spokesperson, the foundation has enough financial space to absorb the setback due to fewer registrations.