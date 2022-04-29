This Friday begins the last day of the Regular Phase of the Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament of the Women’s MX Leagueand two tickets to the Final Phase are still up for grabs, so we will live duels of great intensity.

The activity of the last day of the Liga MX Femenil begins this Friday with the confrontation between the Athletic San Luis receiving Querétaro at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium and here we tell you where you can see it live.

Saint Louis and Queretaro They arrive with difficult but little hope in a mathematical way, but both teams need to add the three points, so it will be a life or death match for both teams, but also, they will need a combination of results to be able to reach eighth place.

San Luis against Querétaro is the only game this Friday in the Liga MX Femenil/@LigaBBVAFemenil

The Athletic San Luis march in the twelfth position of the general table with 17 points, after four wins, five draws and seven losses, and they come to this duel after losing on the last date of the Women’s MX Leaguemeanwhile, Querétaro is eleventh with 18 units after five wins, three draws and eight losses.

Here we tell you where and at what time to watch the Atlético San Luis match against Queretaro this Friday on matchday 17 of the Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament of the Women’s MX League.

Atletico San Luis vs Queretaro

Time: 5:00 p.m.

Channel: ESPN

Stadium: Alfonso Lastras Stadium