Home page World

Of: Kilian Bäuml

Split

A pilot project from the USA is intended to supply thousands of households with electricity from batteries. (Iconic image) © Monkey Business 2/Imago

The world’s largest single-phase battery goes into operation in California. In the future, thousands of households will be supplied with it.

Kassel/Riverside County – Where should the energy of the future come from? In Germany, renewable energies such as wind power are to be expanded. In order to store the energy and make it usable for households on a large scale, a company has now started a mega-project.

The project, named “Crimson Storage‘, is the largest of its kind. The world’s largest single-phase battery, which is expected to power thousands of homes, was built in the Californian desert as part of this project. That could revolutionize the power supply.

Power for thousands of households: This is the world’s largest battery

Crimson Storage occupies over 2,000 hectares (20 km2) in the middle of the California desert. The pilot project is owned by Axium Infrastructure and solar and storage developer Recurrent Energy futurezone.at reported.

It goes on to say that long-term contracts with local utilities have already been signed. California Gov. Garvin Newsom spoke out loud futurezone.at about the new large-scale battery project: “We have focused on bringing projects like this online quickly in order to achieve our goal of a 100 percent clean energy grid.”

The largest battery in the world: Thousands of households are to be supplied with electricity

The power storage facility was recently put into operation and is expected to deliver an output of 350 megawatts and a capacity of 1400 megawatt hours. The battery should be able to store enough electricity to supply more than 47,000 households with electricity every year.

Walter Kreisen, founder and CEO of Neoom, a company for decentralized energy systems, thinks this is realistic. Opposite to futurezone.at he also said: “With 1.4 million kilowatt hours, around 280,000 battery modules are used in 14,000 cabinets. That sounds like a lot, but it’s not.” He also estimated that the foundation of the project could be implemented within a year.

Huge project: Largest battery in the world – That’s why it can supply thousands of households with electricity

Plants of this size are built to cover the base load. This varies depending on the wind and solar radiation. Kreisen said opposite futurezone.at to the fact that by combining different residential units, which also differ in size, an average daily consumption of around 30 kilowatt hours arises, which should be completely covered.

And they are planning even bigger ones: As a supplement to the battery project, a solar power plant is also to be built so that a total of almost 90,000 households can be supplied with electricity t3n.de. However, it is not yet known when this will be built. Not only households can be supplied with batteries, the first airplanes could soon be battery-powered too.

“Crimson Storage” is a big step for climate neutrality in California. The California government says so loudly t3n.dethat more similar projects will follow soon. This means that the goal of using 100 percent clean energy should soon be achieved. (Kilian Baeuml)