Home page world

divide

Four children were killed in a house fire in south London. © Kirsty O’connor / PA Wire / dpa

A fire breaks out in a row house in the London borough of Sutton for an as yet unexplained cause. Four children lose their lives.

London – Four children were killed in a house fire in south London on Thursday evening.

The Metropolitan Police and the London Fire Brigade announced on Friday night that the rescue workers had taken the children, who are believed to have been related to each other, from the burning ground floor of a mid-terrace house in the Sutton district.

more on the subject Burning children’s home in Lehnin triggers a large-scale operation Seriously injured woman found in burning house Fire in apartment building: four people suffer shock

The children were resuscitated on site and then taken to two hospitals, where they were then pronounced dead. The fire has been extinguished. The cause of the fire is unclear. There were no arrests, according to the Metropolitan Police. Roads were cordoned off.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Rob Sheperd said the thoughts of all staff are with the family and friends of the children. You stay with the rescue service on site all night. The cause of the fire is being investigated. Fire service employee Andy Roe said eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters were on site. The firefighters entered the house with breathing apparatus. dpa