My name is Colombia 2021 has already entered its final stage. The imitation and singing program is based on the formats of Yo soy de Chile and Perú. The jury is made up of Amparo Grisales, César Escola and Yeison Jiménez . They will define whether or not the participants approach the artists they seek to imitate. The winner of the musical reality show will take 20 million Colombian pesos. In the next note, we tell you how and from where to watch live all the episodes of Yo me llamo Colombia.

My name is Colombia: minute-by-minute transmission

Live: My name is Colombia LIVE The judges must choose three participants to leave the competition. The Trio Los Panchos seek to convince the jurors With “Soul, heart and life”, the imitators made the three coaches satisfied with their number. Bad Bunny dazzled the judges To the rhythm of “Yo perreo sola”, the impersonator of the Puerto Rican reggaeton won the praise of Amparo, Yeison and César due to his great performance. Alejandro Fernández’s turn came The impersonator of the Mexican singer won the praise of the juries. Yeison Jiménez assured that the participant evolved favorably with respect to his previous presentations. Jessi Uribe is the first to step on the stage The three judges had favorable opinions for the imitator who was very surprised after the greeting of the real Jessi Uribe. The juries welcomed and announced that today there will be one participant eliminated.

What happened in yesterday’s chapter?

In the previous chapter of the program, J Balvin dedicated his performance to his grandfather in heaven. The impersonator of the reggaeton player broke down during his presentation, moved by his memories. In addition, the judges approved the presentation of Andy Montañez and congratulated the artist.

How to vote in My name is 2021?

To support your favorite contestant, you must connect to each broadcast LIVE from My name is Colombia 2021 and enter the official website of the channel: www.caracoltv.com/yomellamo. Once inside, select and click on the photo of your preferred copycat to help them stay in the competition.

The impersonator of Maluma and Jessi Uribe were chosen by the jury of Yo me llamo for the night of elimination. Photo: My name is / Instagram.

Who are the jurors?

The judges of the Colombian reality show are responsible for qualifying and deciding which participant continues in the race with the hope of being crowned the best impersonator of the South American country. Meet the members of this panel below:

Amparo Grisales: model, actress and television presenter, with great success in well-known Colombian soap operas

Yeison Jiménez: Colombian singer-songwriter. Also known for performing in the popular music of his country

Cesar Escola: Composer and presenter, popularly recognized for being the creator of musical themes for various television shows.

My name is Colombia: hours

Peru: 8.00 pm

Colombia: 8.00 pm

What channel does Yo me llamo 2021 broadcast?

I am called 2021 is transmitted from Monday to Saturday through Caracol TV, an open signal channel in Colombia. In addition, in Peruvian territory, you can enjoy it from your contracted cable service such as DirecTV, Movistar TV, Claro TV, among others.

I called me back with many surprises by announcing prizes for the perfect doubles. Photo: My name is / Instagram.

How to watch Caracol TV LIVE?

To tune in live My name is Colombia on television, you must tune in to the free signal of Caracol TV in Colombia. In case you are outside of Colombian territory, you can connect to the show from your favorite cable server.

How to watch Caracol Play?

Enter your web platform: play.caracoltv.com

Register online and log in

Search the name of the program on the web: My name is 2021

Play it back and start enjoying that and other productions of the Colombian channel.

Where to see My name is Colombia chapter 40 LIVE ONLINE FREE?

Remember that you can follow the FREE ONLINE LIVE transmission of La República Espectáculos, where you will find the minute by minute of My name is Colombia, as well as the incidents, presentations and all the details of the musical imitation program.