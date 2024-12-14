Three of the four arrested in the early hours of this Saturday by the stabbing of a man in the vicinity of the Getxo Metro (Bizkaia) are minors. The victim, a 23-year-old young man, who had a stab wound in the shoulder and another in the back with lung damage, has been transferred to serious condition to Cruces Hospital, as reported by the Security Department.

The events took place minutes before 3:00 a.m. this Saturday in the Biscayan town of Getxo. At that time, the Ertzaintza received the notice that causing a fight between several young people on Ibaigane Street, near the access to the Metro and that one person had been injured.

Once at the scene, together with health personnel, they proceeded to treat a young man who had stab wounds and the first investigation work has begun to find the people responsible for the attack, who had fled the scene.

As a result of the police investigations, the Ertzaintza agents, in coordination and collaboration with the Getxo Local Police, have proceeded to the arrest of four young peopleone 20 years old and three other minors, accused of their participation in the stabbing of the victim.

As highlighted by the Security Department, the work of the Local Police agents has been essential since they have intercepted the four accused until the arrival of the Ertzaintza, which has finally taken charge of processing all the proceedings. Likewise, the police officers deployed to the scene They have located the knife allegedly used in the attack that had been thrown by the defendants onto the train tracks.

serious condition

The victim, a 23-year-old man, had a wound at shoulder height and another on his back with lung condition He has been transferred in serious condition to Cruces Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The four arrested have been taken to the Ertzaintza police stations to investigate their level of criminality. stake in the facts and initiate the pertinent proceedings.

In the case of minors, once the procedures are completed, they will be sent to the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office of the Provincial Court of Bizkaia while the main accused, aged 20, will be placed at the disposal of the Guardia de Getxo court.