The Government of Italy has granted Italian nationality this Saturday to the president of Argentina, Javier Milei, due to his family roots, a decision that has caused controversy due to the difficulties that migrants encounter who arrive in the country when it comes to achieving citizenship.

The measure came to light after the Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, met late Friday with Milei at the Chigi Palace in Rome, where the headquarters of the Italian Government is located.

Meloni has justified his decision by the Argentine president’s Italian past, whose grandparents were Italian but had to emigrate to Argentina at the beginning of the 20th century, according to information collected by Italian media. A few months ago, Milei himself declared that he was “75 percent Italian.”

However, The Italian opposition has condemned the measure, which contradicts the Government’s immigration policy, which rejects that children born in Italy to migrant parents have the right to nationality before turning 18. Milei’s sister, Karina, is also scheduled to receive nationality.