Curious scene at the end of the Milan derby, when the Inter midfielder stings the Milan Bosnian after a tackle
It was February 8, 2004 when, in a Roma-Juventus 4-0 match, Francesco Totti silenced Igor Tudor with a gesture that today would be labeled as viral, an authentic meme born a decade and a half before the spread of memes: the index finger in front to the mouth to silence, the sign of the four goals scored on the pitch and then the invitation to go “home” with that gestural clarity that can only be conceived in Italy. Here, in the Inter-Milan derby won 5-1 by the Nerazzurri, many fans stumbled upon a déjà vu from the 2004 episode.
Like 19 years ago
—
It’s the end of the second half, before Davide Frattesi sets the score at 5-1 with a winning insertion. The former Sassuolo player replicates – partially – Totti’s gesture in a very quick spat with Rade Krunic after an energetic tackle. The cameras immortalize it: Frattesi gives the Bosnian the sign of silence with his index finger and then waves his four fingers which allude to the momentary 4-1: no “go home”, but the substance remains the same. Derby stuff.
#home #Frattesi #responds #Krunic #Totti #Tudor
Leave a Reply