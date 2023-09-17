It was February 8, 2004 when, in a Roma-Juventus 4-0 match, Francesco Totti silenced Igor Tudor with a gesture that today would be labeled as viral, an authentic meme born a decade and a half before the spread of memes: the index finger in front to the mouth to silence, the sign of the four goals scored on the pitch and then the invitation to go “home” with that gestural clarity that can only be conceived in Italy. Here, in the Inter-Milan derby won 5-1 by the Nerazzurri, many fans stumbled upon a déjà vu from the 2004 episode.