Emma Coronel, wife of Joaquín El Chapo Guzmán reappeared this Friday at a party in Los Angeles after he was released from prison on Wednesday after serving a two and a half year sentence for drug trafficking and money laundering. Coronel went to the Farallón nightclub, south of the city, accompanied by her lawyer Mariel Colón to celebrate the Independence of Mexico. There, she took photos with the owners of the club, known for featuring regional Mexican music stars. In a couple of videos published on social networks, the boss’s wife can be seen in the VIP section of the bar while she checks her mobile phone. Coronel, 34, is on probation after she was sentenced after acknowledging her complicity in El Chapo Guzmán’s businesses.

El Chapo remains in a maximum security prison in Colorado, where he is serving a life sentence for drug trafficking crimes. Ovidio Guzmán’s son, El Ratón, was also extradited this Friday from the Altiplano prison in Mexico to a prison in the city of Chicago, in the United States. The son of the drug trafficker has been accused by the US Justice of introducing fentanyl trafficking in the main cities of that country, through the structure of the Sinaloa Cartel.

