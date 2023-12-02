He did not confess and did not request bail, Catiuscia Machado’s boyfriend will have to appear in court on January 24th

Sad news that comes from Sydney but which in a short time has already spread throughout the world. Catiuscia Machado she was found lifeless in the bathtub of the apartment where she lived with her boyfriend, now accused of manslaughter.

Diogo De Oliviera40 years old, would have, according to the investigators, violently beaten Catiuscia Machado during an argument at home, causing her tostick in the bathtub. The young support teacher died following the serious head injuries.

The boyfriend himself raised the alarm to the emergency services and the police. The teacher was found lifeless in the bathtub, surrounded by bags of frozen food. The man was arrested and is now waiting to appear before the judge and give his version of events. The results of the autopsy carried out on Catiuscia’s body are also awaited, which will establish theexact cause of death of the woman.

She had recently moved to Australia, the Brazilian teacher loved life and her work, as demonstrated by the numerous posts published on social media. The police are trying to trace the family in Brazil, to give the heartbreaking news to her parents. Catiuscia specialized in psychopedagogy, she dealt with children with mental health problems.

She never missed an opportunity to write on Facebook how much her kids taught her with each new experience and how grateful she was to life for those immense gifts. Yet the smile of such a happy woman was brutally broken from her own boyfriend.

Oliviera did not request bail and will have to appear in court next January 24th.

One of Catiuscia Machado’s latest posts