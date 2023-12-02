Katelen Cheshire discovered she had stage four cancer: a woman’s touching gesture to make her dream come true

A touching story that has already traveled around the world through social networks. Katelen Cheshire she is a girl of only 23 years old who is facing a tough battle against life.

Katelen Cheshire discovered she had a stage four cancer and is undergoing stem cell therapy, with the hope of gaining as much time as possible to spend with the people he loves.

It was the newspaper that told his story and made it viral Daily Mail. Story that has moved thousands of people around the world and that has also arrived to the attention of event planner Cindy Edwards. The woman was so impressed by the courage of a girl of just 23 years old that she decided to make one of his dreams come true: to marry her fiancé. A dream that she would never have been able to fulfill, now she needs her money to be able to cling to life as much as possible.

The event organizer took care of give her the wedding of her dreams, which was celebrated, in a Christmas theme, on a farm in Shrewsbury. Katelen Cheshire was able to say her “Yes” in front of the man in her life, Billy Green.

I will never be able to thank them enough, they helped me realize my dream. Everything was perfect, beautiful and fun.

Cindy also wanted to comment on his gesture, after he received it applause and messages full of love from many people:

She is in difficulty, so I decided to give her this ceremony without making her spend a cent. It was a special day, I’m happy to have been part of it.

The 23-year-old doesn’t know how long she can continue to be by her husband’s side, but that memory will live in their hearts forever. Today she continues to fight like a lioness, hoping to be able to live others memorable days like that of his wedding.