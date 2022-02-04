Rosstandart has found a way to ensure the safety of tourists in the Arctic from polar bears. About it writes “Moscow’s comsomolets”.

The department came to the conclusion that predators can be scared away by fires and smoke grenades. In this regard, several GOSTs were approved at once, concerning the safety of tourists in the Arctic zone.

The standard, however, says that by all means you should try to avoid contact with the animal. For example, use masking tools to match the color of the environment. Guide instructors who guide tourists in the Arctic will have to undergo special training on safety rules when encountering a polar bear.

To scare away, the authors of GOST advise using certified industrial gadgets. If they are not available, vehicles, dogs, as well as fire extinguishers, flares and smoke grenades are also suitable for protection. It is also specified that tourists should have a special rescue kit with ten flares with blue and red fire, a rocket launcher with a set of shells, a fire extinguisher, a hand-held smoke grenade, a knife and flares.

At the end of October 2021, a polar bear entered the Kharasavey shift camp in Yamal. The incident was caught on video.