As previously announced, the new major update for Forza Motorsport it's theUpdate 5, available now on PC and Xbox Series Nürburgring Nordschleife circuit.
This is precisely the protagonist of the new one gameplay videos published by Turn 10, which shows an “Overview” of the contents of Update 5, in particular regarding the new circuit.
The Nordschleife represents a considerable challenge for drivers, with its 20.8 kilometers in length making it a particularly suitable circuit for endurance and time attack racing.
With the arrival of the track in question also comes the Ringer Tour, all dedicated to German cars and particularly suited to the new circuit. Among these we find the Spotlight Cars: 2023 BMW M2, 2013 Audi RS 7 Sportback, 2011 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG and 2014 Porsche 911 Turbo S.
Lots of new features with Update 5
In addition to these additions, the Car Pass offers the following cars:
- 1965 Lotus Team Lotus type 35
- 2015 Cadillac #3 Cadillac Racing ATS-VR
- 2018 Ford #98 Breathless Pro Racing TA Mustang
- 2020 Audi TT RS Coupe
The Ringer Tour is made up of various tests, which will be offered between February and March. Among these we find events dedicated to BMW, Audi, AMG and Porsche, with various related rewards, as well as the “German Automotive” Open Tour. However, there are many new features and you can find them presented on the official Forza Motorsport blog.
The update also brings with it several adjustments and various improvements, within the evolution program scheduled for 2024, which will largely deal with progression, AI and race regulations.
#Forza #Motorsport #Update #Nordschleife #circuit #video
Leave a Reply