As previously announced, the new major update for Forza Motorsport it's theUpdate 5, available now on PC and Xbox Series Nürburgring Nordschleife circuit.

This is precisely the protagonist of the new one gameplay videos published by Turn 10, which shows an “Overview” of the contents of Update 5, in particular regarding the new circuit.

The Nordschleife represents a considerable challenge for drivers, with its 20.8 kilometers in length making it a particularly suitable circuit for endurance and time attack racing.

With the arrival of the track in question also comes the Ringer Tour, all dedicated to German cars and particularly suited to the new circuit. Among these we find the Spotlight Cars: 2023 BMW M2, 2013 Audi RS 7 Sportback, 2011 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG and 2014 Porsche 911 Turbo S.