Senior Lecturer at the Department of Surgical Diseases at Synergy University, neurologist, Ph.D. Alexandra Moskvicheva spoke about the symptoms of Alzheimer's disease.

In conversation with the agency RuNews24.ru on Wednesday, February 14, the specialist noted that Alzheimer's disease is a neurodegenerative disease that begins to manifest itself with subtle symptoms, but progressing over time.

The doctor emphasized that memory impairment is only the “tip of the iceberg”, since it occurs only 15 years after the onset of the disease in the brain. According to her, at first a person may experience forgetfulness, he may forget about emotionally insignificant events, the contents of books he has read. This stage lasts about five years and worries him. In addition to memory impairment, a person later begins to experience difficulties in everyday life, at home and at work. This is how dementia syndrome is formed. His memorization of new material is impaired, although previous skills and abilities are preserved. There are also difficulties with orientation in unfamiliar terrain and time, and problems with speech arise.

In addition, Moskvicheva noted, as the disease progresses, the patient’s character traits, for example, touchiness, become more pronounced. A vivid recollection of events from the distant past may also be characteristic.

At this stage, according to the doctor, a person typically denies his illness, he becomes more conflicted and suspicious, begins to hide things, forget about it and try to explain what is happening logically. He may also leave the house or walk aimlessly from corner to corner.

In the later stages of the disease, a person experiences outbursts of physical and verbal aggression, changes in eating behavior, untidiness, visual hallucinations, and self-harm. In addition, the patient becomes completely dependent on others, experiences difficulties in dressing and using ordinary household items, writes RT.

At the end of Alzheimer's disease, patients no longer speak or understand speech, cannot walk or maintain balance, and also have difficulty feeding because they have impaired chewing. Death occurs due to complications of immobility or concomitant diseases, the doctor concluded.

On February 5, MD, endocrinologist Zukhra Pavlova said that slow breathing has a positive effect on the state of the brain. If such classes are carried out regularly, you can reduce the risk of developing Alzheimer's disease, the TV channel notes. “360”. The doctor explained that you need to inhale and exhale for five seconds, repeat this exercise for 20 minutes twice a day.

In January, Russian scientists proved the benefits of essential oils in the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Essential oils of lemon balm, lavender, sage, and rosemary act on the brain of patients with Alzheimer's disease in a similar way to medicine: they can relieve anxiety, calm patients, and even improve their cognitive abilities.

Also in January, Italian scientists from the University of Foggia and the University of Bari concluded that drinking coffee reduces the risk of developing Parkinson's and Alzheimer's diseases. According to experts, drinking coffee can reduce the risk of developing Parkinson's disease by 29%, and Alzheimer's disease by 65%, writes NSN.

In 2022, British somnologist Narvan Amini named side sleeping as one of the effective ways to prevent or slow down the development of neurological diseases such as Parkinson's disease and Alzheimer's disease. According to him, this position helps the brain remove interstitial waste faster than in other positions, the TV channel reports. “Star”. Amini considers the optimal duration of night rest to be from seven to eight hours.

According to the site kp.ru, there are a number of ways to alleviate Alzheimer's disease, stop its development, and alleviate symptoms. The effectiveness of treatment depends on timely diagnosis – the earlier the disease is detected, the more effective all measures taken are. This may include, in particular, medication and psychosocial therapy.

That same year, scientists in Singapore reported that Alzheimer's disease affects women more than men. They conducted an experiment with samples of mouse brains and found that the brains of female mice with the genetic mutation of Alzheimer's disease were less plastic, less able to perceive new information and form new memories, reports “Reedus”.