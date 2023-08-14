Forza Motorsport for PC and Xbox Series X|S will not support local split-screen multiplayer at launch. A lack justified by the heavy investments made by the development team in terms of graphics and the rendering engine, which made it difficult to implement this feature.

On our pages we have already summarized the innovations presented for Forza Motorsport during the Forza Monthly in August, which include a series of improvements, but also some shortcomings, such as the split-screen multiplayer, but also the spectator mode and AI racing within the Featured Multiplayer mode, which allows you to take part in competitive racing and full race weekends, including free practice and qualifying

Regarding these last two points, the creative director Chris Esaki explained that it is a logical choice, given the structure of the multiplayer:

“Having players enter a Feature Multiplayer event, to fill player slots and then spectator is not quite the race concept we wanted,” said Esaki. “Similarly, AI races in Feature Multiplayer, with all their potential impacts on safety ratings, also didn’t make much sense.”