The Verge: iPhone 14 users complain about smartphone battery life

In current smartphones, Apple found problems with the battery. About it informs edition of The Verge.

According to the authors of the media, users of the iPhone 14 series smartphones and fellow journalists began to talk about the problems. So, AppleTrack blog author Sam Kohl declaredthat the maximum capacity of his iPhone 14 Pro has dropped to 90 percent in less than a year of use. Kohl emphasized that this happened much faster than with his previous gadgets of the brand.

Joanna Stern, a leading IT columnist for The Wall Street Journal, also complained about the problem. By words journalist, the battery capacity of her iPhone 14 Pro dropped to 88 percent. The editors of The Verge noted that the situation with the smartphones of media journalists is ambiguous: for example, the battery life of two iPhone 14 Pro decreased to 93 and 91 percent, the capacity of the third device remained at 97 percent.

The authors of the portal emphasized that Apple guarantees that their smartphones must maintain a maximum battery capacity level of at least 80 percent with 500 full charge cycles. The journalists contacted Apple for a comment, but received no prompt response.

At the beginning of the year, Apple announced that it was raising the cost of replacing the iPhone battery at official service centers. Smartphone maintenance will cost $20 more than before.