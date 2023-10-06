ElAnalistaDeBits has published a new video in which he compares the first official trailer Of Forza Motorsport with live captures of the PC version of the full game with maximum settings, highlighting a Graphics downgrade.

According to the tech enthusiast’s analysis, the final version of the game has undergone a worsening of lighting and some elements of the environment. This in no way makes the graphics sector to be rejected overall, which in fact in his opinion is excellent for the reference genre.

“Thanks to the gameplay from the 2022 Forza Motorsport reveal, I was able to make a rather interesting comparison with the final version. It is undeniable that there is a downgrade in lighting and some elements of the environment, but it is still an excellent job on a visual within the racing game genre.”