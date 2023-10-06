Melissa Klug She is the mother of five children and an unborn little girl, one of them is Gianella Marquina, daughter of Raúl Marquina. This time, the young influencer used her official Instagram account to answer some concerns from her followers. This is how it became known that Melissa Klug I was expecting two babies when she got pregnant Raul Marquinabut one of them died.

Gianella Marquina answers questions on her Instagram account. Photo: Instagram

“Is it true that you had a twin?” it reads in the question box. “Yeah, my mom lost her when she was in her tummy“answered the sister of Samahara Lobatón. They also consulted her about her pregnancy. Melissa Klug and she stated: “I feel very happy. Being a big sister is one of the things that excites me the most.”

