In the last hours, players trying to play Assassin’s Creed Mirage in Xbox have reported the error 0x87e10bc6 when trying to start the game. This means that many who are eager to immerse themselves like Basim Ibn Ishaq cannot do so at this time.

According to the support site Xboxthe error 0x87e10bc6 It means that the game is temporarily unavailable, is not available in your region, or is no longer in the game catalog. Solutions offered include waiting a few minutes before trying to start the game again, checking the status of Xbox (which is working), and check that the game is in the game catalog (it is for some players and not for others).

A user named KPsea took to Reddit to share the issue, and many other users commented that they were experiencing the same thing. A look at some of the recent tweets about Mirage shows other users experiencing the same problem when trying to start the new title Assassin’s Creed. That being said, some Reddit users shared under the KPsea post that if you completely disconnect from Xbox, you can start the game. This has worked for some, but others have been instructed to connect to Wifi before playing, which still prevents them from entering 9th century Baghdad.

Ubisoft has not yet commented on the situation or when the game will be available again for users of Xbox affected, but we hope it is resolved quickly.

UPDATE: Xbox Support has shared a tweet indicating that access issues Assassin’s Creed Mirage They should be resolved for players.

Users should once again be able to launch Assassin’s Creed Mirage normally. Thanks for the reports, and happy gaming. https://t.co/ZRGg2ebE2d — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) October 10, 2023

Via: VG247

Editor’s note: What a bad experience! The good thing is that it was resolved relatively quickly.