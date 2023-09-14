“I think that despite political differences, democracy must always prevail, and a healthy debate would be the best way to make a contribution to the country and its citizens”





The Cateno De Luca case breaks out in view of the Northern League event in Pontida. In an email sent to the secretary of the Northern League Matteo Salvini, the leader of the South calls the North and the mayor of Taormina – who had announced his presence at the rally to “explain true autonomy to the Northern League supporters” – makes it known that his speech at the demonstration was not recommended by the Police Headquarters for reasons of public order and asks the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure to remedy the situation. “After having communicated to the Police Headquarters our presence (mobilising around fifty people from the South Call North community who would come from Sicily with a bus organized by us) at the League event in Pontida“, writes De Luca in the email, seen by Adnkronos, “we were advised against participation for reasons of public order”.

“Following the advice of the Police Headquarters, and thanking our police forces for the work they do every day, I am here to ask you again to be officially invited so that we can participate in the Pontida event. Our participation, obviously, would be a peaceful participation with the sole aim of being able to discuss in a transparent manner on a topic dear to us, as it is for the world of the League, that is, differentiated autonomy”, we can still read in the certified email sent to Salvini.

“I think that despite political differences, democracy must always prevail, and a healthy debate would be the best way to make a contribution to the country and its citizens”, continues De Luca, underlining how “the community of South calls North would therefore be happy to to be able to be present at your initiative”. De Luca asks Salvini, “as already done in the previous certified email sent on 12 September 2023, to be officially invited. As a demonstration of our collaboration – he announces – I am already ready to reciprocate by officially inviting you to participate and speak on stage at the event on Friday 15 September which will take place in Monza for the launch of my candidacy for the by-elections of the senatorial college of Monza and Brianza”, concludes the leader of the South calls the North.

