Through a cryptic image released through the social networks of Epic Games we found out that Fortnite will have a new collaboration with Dragon Ball Super, the thing is that we still don’t know exactly what it is about. We can only see a Red Patrol ship and in the background a piece of the Battle Royale Island.

This would be the second time that Dragon Ball Super Y Fortnite they team up and we can already see new skins nearby and maybe missions within the game. The date for the arrival of this content is for January 31, 2023.

From this moment we can think that the content will be related to the last movie “Super Hero” in which the Red Patrol returned and which Gohan and Piccolo faced because of what Goku and Vegeta were on Beerus’s planet, training because they He sees that Frieza will be the new threat that puts them in trouble.

In order not to fall into the field of speculation, we better be patient and wait for the content to be revealed. Finally, it won’t be long before the new skins and other missions arrive so that you can reach level 100 faster.

How much does Fortnite weigh on Android?

As the new Epic Games Battle Royale collaboration arrives, many users are asking themselves the question of how to play this title beyond PC and Consoles. As you probably already know, it is impossible to play it on iOS devices, however, on Android it is another story – even though it is not in the Google Play Store -.

To download Fortnite on Android you must download the Epic Games APK from the official sites – don’t waste it by downloading the wrong one. From there, the same launcher tells you if your computer is compatible with the game, which, in general, will ask you for 6 GB of RAM and a good processor.

But how much does Fortnite weigh on Android? According to the information available, it is 6 GB. The point is that the game will also give you the option to download higher definition textures so that the battle royale looks better.

It is worth noting that the weight can vary with updates, so you have to always have a space reserved for this section.