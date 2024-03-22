From today PC players will also be able to immerse themselves in the second chapter of Aloy's journey. Guerrilla Games has in fact announced that Horizon Forbidden West Complete Editionsequel to the acclaimed Horizon Zero Dawn, is available today also on PC. A dedicated trailer was also published for the occasion.

Forbidden West is set six months after the events of Zero Dawn. Aloy took this time to travel west to investigate about the origin of a mysterious plague which is devastating what remains of humanity.

In these new lands the machine hunter will meet and face new tribes colossal machines increasingly lethal. Together with familiar faces and new companions Aloy will have to challenge this majestic frontier to find the answers he needs and stop the collapse of the biosphere by saving life on Earth.

On the technical side we know that the PC version will have frame rates unlockedsupport ultra-wide up to 48:9 resolution and technologies to improve graphics performance including NVIDIA DLSS 3 upscaling based on artificial intelligence and frame generation.

The game also implements NVIDIA DLAA to maximize image quality, while NVIDIA Reflex will take care of reducing latency by improving the responsiveness of the game. It is also supported Intel XeSS and AMD FSR 2.2 upscaling.

Guerrilla has stated that the game will run on a wide range of PC configurations thanks to graphic presets that start from the minimum to the maximum hardware requirements. In this way Horizon Forbidden West it will push the most advanced systems, but allow for a great experience even on less powerful PCs.

Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition is now available for PC at Steam and Epic Games Store. If you haven't played it yet, you can now get it on PC in its definitive version!



