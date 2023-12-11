Fortnite has expanded even more recently with new modalities, precisely LEGO, Rocket Racing and Festival. Obviously creating three modes, complete with the need to pay for LEGO rights, has its costs and somehow Epic Games must try to monetize. The “how” is known, that is, with the microtransactionsbut it's the “how much” that causes problems for players.

A Fortnite Rocket Racing vehicle, for example, costs up to 4,000 V-Bucks, that is around €29.59, with the problem however that to get the V-Bucks you have to buy a package of 5,000 units for €36.99. There is 1,000 V-Bucks left in change and each package includes different liveries and is also available in Rocket League, but still this is quite a small investment for a single car.

In Fortnite Festival, 500 V-Bucks are needed per song, while new cosmetic elements for musical instruments cost 1,000 V-Bucks each, or around €7.40. Additionally, the music game has its own standalone Battle Pass that costs money 1,800 V Buckswhich is almost double that of battle royale.