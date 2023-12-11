Wagner Capture | The Rusiš fighter may not be released: the Border Guard is seeking an extension of the detention in court

The district court will consider the matter on Monday.

Border Guard is applying Voislav Tordenin detention extension from the district court. The matter is confirmed by the deputy commander of the Gulf of Finland Coast Guard Mikko Hirvi.

Torden is suspected of terrorist crimes in Ukraine. Ukraine has requested the man's extradition from Finland, but the Supreme Court decided on Friday that he cannot be extradited there due to problematic prison conditions.

It was thus no longer possible to keep Torden in custody based on the extradition request. However, he was not released, but the border guard picked him up on Friday to find out the conditions for his stay in the country.

If the detention continues for more than a few days, the Border Guard Service must refer the possible extension of the detention to the district court. Now the Border Guard is applying for an extension.

Border Guard has previously said that he will submit to the Immigration Office that Torden's residence permit be revoked and that he be deported and banned from entering the country.

Torden was arrested in Finland on July 20 at the gate of a flight to Nice, France, when a patrol of the Border Guard was carrying out foreigner control there. He has been suspected of having entry bans for the entire Schengen area imposed by Norway and the Czech Republic.

It is possible for Finland to start its own criminal investigation into the possible crimes of the Russian Torden in Ukraine. The authorities plan to assess soon whether the conditions for starting an investigation are met.