His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, witnessed the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; World Government Summit 2022, during which His Majesty Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah Moez El Din, Sultan of Brunei Darussalam, delivered a keynote speech in which he praised the success of the UAE in organizing “Expo 2020 Dubai”, which he said converges in its content with the objectives of the summit, which discusses a wide list of The urgent challenges that the world is facing, as it anticipates the future of humankind and the new decade of government work.

His Majesty Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah Moez El Din said that the UAE has achieved distinguished economic progress that reflects the vision of its wise leadership, praising the country’s progress and solutions in the field of renewable energy, food security, and other areas that guarantee the quality of life and the sustainability of resources.

His Majesty pointed out that the world is facing grave challenges at the political, economic and humanitarian levels, which necessitates the search for new treatments and solutions, pointing to the great exceptional challenges posed by the “Covid-19” pandemic, which had an impact on countries and governments, as well as on peoples and individuals and their lifestyles. In addition to the disruption it caused in all walks of life in the countries of the world, which imposed the necessity of adapting to new types and patterns of viruses.

He pointed out that governments realized that they had to be more prepared and prepared, considering that what happened constitutes a lesson that confirms the importance of anticipating challenges and investing opportunities for the progress of the countries and peoples of the world.

His Majesty stressed that security, peace and stability are important elements to ensure the future and prosperity of nations, pointing out that events over the past few years have proven that peace and its realization require a lot of effort and work.

In this context, His Majesty cited the words of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul,” in which he said: “History is a continuous series of events, and the present is nothing but an extension of the past.”

In his speech, His Majesty stressed the need to preserve peace and enhance coordination and cooperation between all those concerned with development and government work, both the public and private sectors, in order to ensure facing challenges, pointing to the importance of involving young people in policy development and implementation, praising the experience and the role of the UAE in this field. : “In this era, it is important for governments and leaders to work together. The UAE has worked to enhance cooperation between countries in order to achieve prosperity and well-being.”

His Majesty concluded by stressing the importance of preserving the common resources of humanity, pointing out that the challenges of the past few years have proven the need for governments to be ready and able to respond effectively to challenges.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

