It seems that the immense success of Final Fantasy XIV it has also had negative repercussions. For the past couple of weeks, players have had various problems entering the servers. As part of the solutions Square Enix is ​​currently implementing, It has been revealed that this game will be discontinued.

After the launch of Endwalker, the most recent expansion of the MMORPG, the game has faced serious problems caused by the high number of players wanting to enjoy this experience. While Square Enix is ​​already working on fixing this issue, it was recently revealed that the company will temporarily stop the sale and distribution of Final Fantasy XIV: Starter Edition Y Complete Edition, something that will be implemented gradually. This was what was commented on the matter:

“Players are experiencing extremely long wait times due to the dense concentration of game hours that far exceed the capacity of our server, especially during peak hours, so we have decided to temporarily suspend the sale and delivery of FINAL FANTASY XIV. Starter Edition and Complete Edition. Also, although those with an active subscription have priority to log in, free trial players cannot log in outside of the hours of the night and the early hours of the morning, so we will also temporarily suspend new registrations for the test. free. These temporary suspensions will be rolled out gradually over the next few days as we work with our retail partners. We will coordinate with them as soon as possible, but keep in mind that this will be a gradual process. “

Along with this, and as an apology, Square Enix will offer free access to Endwalker for 14 days to all users who already have their copy of Final Fantasy XIV, and have an active subscription. Similarly, the company is working hard to release the 6.01 update on December 21, which will solve several problems. Finally, on January 4, 2022, version 6.05 will arrive, as long as there are no more problems, where a new raid will be introduced.

This is something unexpected. Final Fantasy XIV is such a successful game that Square Enix will temporarily stop selling this title. Any other company would have taken advantage of this moment to sell more copies, but it seems that the Japanese company cares more about its reputation than its sales, which is a nice change of perspective.

