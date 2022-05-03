This week, fans are sure to celebrate it Star Wars Day, a day that for the uninitiated falls on May 4th every year. As for how you can celebrate the occasion, we’re announcing a lot of Star Wars they will come back up Fortnitefrom lightsabers, skins and blaster rifles.

The weapons will be available around the island in green, blue, purple and even in the exclusive red version of Kylo Ren. As for the skins, nine of the ten Star Wars characters previously added to Fortnite will be available over the next two weeks.

The only Star Wars character who doesn’t return to the island is The Mandalorian. This is due to the fact that he has been added as an unlockable Battle Pass. In his place will be Boba Fett, as well as Rey and Finn who were originally added to the game in 2019.

Meanwhile, the Star Wars assignments are already available: active now until May 17 at 6:00 am, these assignments will allow you to seize a “landspeeder”, confiscate and use “Jedi contraband”, and much more. Each May 4 Star Wars assignment offers XP rewards, and when you complete five of them, you will receive an Empire banner.

Source: VGC