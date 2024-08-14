Epic Games has announced that it has submitted Fortnite, Rocket League Sideswipe and Epic Games Store at the last step to get theApple approvaland that the launch of this content on iOS in Europe should now be imminent.

“Fortnite, Rocket League Sideswipe, and the Epic Games Store have all been pitched to Apple for the final notification“, Epic Games wrote on Twitter. “Stay tuned for the launch of the Epic Games Store on iOS in Europe, coming soon!”

It seems that this very long story is about to come to an end: in case the Cupertino company has exhausted its options to try to block in some way this path, legitimized by the European authorities, Epic products are coming back to iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV soon.