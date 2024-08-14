Marcelo Gallardo He returned to manage River, a club where he is one of the greatest idols in its history, and will have to face this 2024 Copa Libertadores from the round of 16, where the “Millo” faces Talleres de Córdoba. We review how the “Muñeco” fared in each edition.
After eliminating Boca again in an international competition (this time in the round of 16, having already done so in the semi-finals of Sudamericana 14), Millonario once again lifted the most important trophy in South American football after 19 years by defeating Tigres in the final.
River Plate beat Independiente del Valle 1-0 at home in the return leg, but was eliminated in the round of 16 after losing 2-0 in the first leg.
River had won 1-0 in the first leg of the semis against Lanús, and in the second leg they had taken a two-goal lead in 22 minutes and conceded four goals in 25′. Lanús won 4-2 and qualified for the first time to the final of the most important international competition on the continent at club level, but fell in the final against Guild.
One of the most important matches in the history of football. In the longest and most controversial final of all, River beat Boca at the Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid by 3-1, after the 2-2 draw in the first leg at La Bombonera.
On November 23, 2019, Mengao turned the Copa Libertadores final around for El Millonario in a flurry and achieved one of the most memorable feats in recent history. Thanks to a double by Gabriel Barbosa, Flamengo turned the grand final in Lima around for River and made it bitter.
The Millionaire beat the Verdao 2-0 with goals from Rojas – who was sent off – and Borré. They were far superior to the Brazilian team but could not reverse the 0-3 received in Avellaneda. The VAR was the protagonist in the second half. At 51 minutes, it disallowed a goal by Montiel that gave River the 3-0. In the previous play, Borré was almost offside, which the linesman did not see and it was called on Ostojich from the technology. Then, when the Millionaire was playing with ten men due to Rojas being sent off, Suárez fell in the area and the referee awarded a penalty. After reviewing it, the Chilean noticed that the attacker had thrown himself and reversed his decision. In the last one, he went to check a possible penalty on Borré, which seemed to be there but he did not award it because there was a previous offside.
River was outclassed by its rival after a long time. It lost 1-0 at home in the first leg and was then thrashed 3-0 in the return leg.
River was dealt a hard blow and was eliminated from the Copa Libertadores: they drew 0-0 against Vélez in the second leg of the round of 16, but the overall result was a narrow 0-1 advantage for Cacique Medina’s team. River had a goal disallowed by the VAR, due to an alleged handball by Matías Suárez.
